Around the NFL

Washington Redskins release veteran Cullen Jenkins

Published: Sep 03, 2016 at 03:21 AM

Washington signed former Giants defensive tackle/end Cullen Jenkins on Monday, played him in a preseason game Thursday and then cut him Saturday.

According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the 35-year-old lineman was among the team's roster cuts over the weekend. Jenkins logged a sack and three tackles during his only action of the preseason.

"I think Cullen showed up," coach Jay Gruden told The Washington Post on Thursday. "I saw him getting in the backfield on some of the runs and he got a sack. I'll ask him how he felt out there as far as his (conditioning) is concerned, but he showed up."

While it should never be surprising to see a 13-year veteran get released this time of year while general managers try to get younger and cheaper, Jenkins looked to have a decent chance of making the roster. He could still be a heavy favorite to return once the Redskins can get him on a week-to-week deal and don't have to guarantee his salary for the season.

If Washington doesn't bring him back, they'll obviously keep their eyes peeled for help along the defensive line. The team is currently relying on the likes of Ricky Jean-Francois, Kendric Golston, Chris Baker, Kendall Reyes and Ziggy Hood. Jenkins played in 14 games for the Giants last season, logging three sacks and 15 total tackles. A defensive tackle and stretch end, Jenkins could still be versatile enough to find a home in any defensive system.

