Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III voted week 12 Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Week

Published: Nov 26, 2012 at 04:05 PM 
Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Quarterback

Robert Griffin III of the Washington Redskins is the Pepsi MAX Rookie of the Week for games played on November 22-26, the NFL announced today.

Griffin III completed 20 of 28 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns in the Redskins' 38-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

Griffin III was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies. The other finalists were wide receiver T.Y. Hilton of the Indianapolis Colts, running back Alfred Morris of the Washington Redskins, running back Trent Richardson of the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Ryan Tannehill of the Miami Dolphins.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Year will be announced at the second annual "NFL Honors" awards show in New Orleans on Saturday, February 2, the night before Super Bowl XLVII.

This is Pepsi's eleventh year as the official soft drink sponsor of the NFL and the eleventh year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins

RG3 completed 20 of 28 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns in the Redskins' 38-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

Hilton caught three passes for 33 yards and one touchdown as well as returning four punts for 111 total yards, which included a 75-yard return for a score in the Colts' 20-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Alfred Morris, Washington Redskins

Morris gained 113 yards on 24 carries and scored once in the Redskins' 38-31 win against the Cowboys.

Trent Richardson, Cleveland Browns

Richardson picked up 85 yards on 29 carries and scored one touchdown in the Browns' 20-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins

Tannehill completed 18 of 26 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown as the Dolphins beat the Seahawks 24-21.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts LB Darius Leonard speaks shutout into existence on 'Hard Knocks'

Darius Leonard spoke a shutout into existence on the latest episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts" on Wednesday night. 
news

Raiders, K Daniel Carlson agree to 4-year, $18.4M extension

Daniel Carlson agreed to a new four-year contract with the Raiders, his agent announced Wednesday night, and the extension is worth $18.4 million, which includes a $4 million signing bonus and $10.2 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Chargers place WR Mike Williams, CB Chris Harris on reserve/COVID-19 list

After placing WR Keenan Allen on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, the Chargers added WR Mike Williams, along with CB Chris Harris, to the list Wednesday. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 14 Fantasy Previews (aka Winning Time)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for a new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast to preview the Week 14 fantasy slate.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW