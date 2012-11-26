Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III voted week 12 Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Week

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Quarterback
Robert Griffin III of the Washington Redskins is the Pepsi MAX Rookie of the Week for games played on November 22-26, the NFL announced today.
Griffin III completed 20 of 28 passes for 311 yards and four touchdowns in the Redskins' 38-31 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.
Griffin III was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies. The other finalists were wide receiver T.Y. Hilton of the Indianapolis Colts, running back Alfred Morris of the Washington Redskins, running back Trent Richardson of the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Ryan Tannehill of the Miami Dolphins.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Year will be announced at the second annual "NFL Honors" awards show in New Orleans on Saturday, February 2, the night before Super Bowl XLVII.
This is Pepsi's eleventh year as the official soft drink sponsor of the NFL and the eleventh year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Robert Griffin III, Washington Redskins
T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
Hilton caught three passes for 33 yards and one touchdown as well as returning four punts for 111 total yards, which included a 75-yard return for a score in the Colts' 20-13 victory over the Buffalo Bills.
Alfred Morris, Washington Redskins
Trent Richardson, Cleveland Browns
Richardson picked up 85 yards on 29 carries and scored one touchdown in the Browns' 20-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.