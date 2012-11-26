Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III voted week 12 Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Week

Robert Griffin III of the Washington Redskins is the Pepsi MAX Rookie of the Week for games played on November 22-26, the NFL announced today.

After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Year will be announced at the second annual "NFL Honors" awards show in New Orleans on Saturday, February 2, the night before Super Bowl XLVII.