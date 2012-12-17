Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins voted Week 15 Pepsi MAX Rookie of the Week

Voters on NFL.com have made their choice. Quarterback Kirk Cousins of the Washington Redskins is the Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Week for games played on Dec. 13-17, the NFL announced today.
Cousins completed 26 of 37 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns in the Redskins' 38-21 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
Cousins was selected from among five finalists through fan votes on NFL.com/rookies. The other finalists were running back-kick returner La Michael James of the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Ryan Tannehill of the Miami Dolphins, kicker Blair Walsh of the Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/rookies throughout the month of January. The Pepsi MAX NFL Rookie of the Year will be announced at the second annual "NFL Honors" awards show in New Orleans on Saturday, February 2, the night before Super Bowl XLVII.
This is Pepsi's eleventh year as the official soft drink sponsor of the NFL and the eleventh year that Pepsi will present the NFL Rookie of the Week and NFL Rookie of the Year awards.
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins
Cousins completed 26 of 37 passes for 329 yards and two touchdowns in the Redskins' 38-21 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
LaMichael James, San Francisco 49ers
James accounted for 133 yards on four kick returns with a long of 62 yards which helped setup the eventual go-ahead score as the 49ers beat the New England Patriots, 41-34.
Ryan Tannehill, Miami Dolphins
Tannehill completed 22 of 28 passes for 220 yards and two touchdowns in the Dolphins' 24-3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Blair Walsh, Minnesota Vikings
Walsh was a perfect five for five on field goals, three of which were from 50-plus yards, which helped the Vikings defeat the St. Louis Rams, 36-22.
Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Wilson completed 14 of 23 passes for 205 yards and one score as well as picking up 92 yards and three touchdowns on the ground in the Seahawks' 50-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.