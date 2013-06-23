Washington Redskins QB Kirk Cousins joins "NFL AM"

Published: Jun 23, 2013 at 06:31 PM

» NFL Network and NFL.com's Around The League have launched their "32 in 32" series, breaking down the biggest subplots of every NFL team as the 2013 season approaches. Up today: The San Francisco 49ers.

» The NFL welcomes the draft class of 2013 with its annual Rookie Symposium in Aurora, Ohio. The week-long event will revolve around four core teaching principles: NFL history, total wellness, experience and professionalism. We'll keep you updated on the progress of the league's newest members.

» Running back Glen Coffee quit the NFL after one season with the San Francisco 49ers. NFL Evolution has details on the pursuit that filled his heart after his love for the game went away. Coffee joined the U.S. Army in February and is about to graduate from Airborne School in Fort Benning, Ga.

» Around the League ranks the NFL's best slot receivers. Where did your favorite land on the list? Also, don't forget to check out the ATL mailbag for answers to other burning questions.

Darlington: Third year's a charm?

The Titans admire Jake

Locker's demeanor, but is he a franchise QB? Jeff Darlington explores this pressing question. More ...

» As we await the start of football season, we've compiled an all-time list of the most underrated and overrated players for every team. Up Next: The Atlanta Falcons.

» Bucky Brooks pits teammate against teammate, in a position battle to once again answer the question "Who's Better?"

» Daniel Jeremiah takes a looks at 10 rookies set for immediate success in 2013.

» The hour is getting late for unsigned players to find their teams for 2013. Check out all the latest comings and goings with NFL.com's Free-Agent Tracker.

» Happy birthday to Seattle Seahawks cornerback Antoine Winfield, who turns 35 on Monday.

