Washington Redskins preseason primer

Will rebuilding the secondary while maintaining the same defensive line improve the defense?

The Redskins made no changes to a defensive line that had major problems stopping the run and pressuring the passer last season. Instead, they chose to bolster a shaky secondary with the additions of Fred Smoot, David Macklin, Jerametrius Butler and LaRon Landry. The expectation is that improved coverage will allow the linemen more time to get to the quarterback. This theory will be put to the test early on as the Redskins face three of the top 10 passing offenses in the league during their first five games.