Washington Redskins preseason primer

Published: Aug 07, 2007 at 06:46 PM

2006 season recap

An ominous start
The loss of Clinton Portis in the first preseason game set the tone for the rest of the Redskins' season. They struggled to adjust to new coordinator Al Saunders' system on offense and to several new starters on defense and slumped to a 5-11 record, the worst in coach Joe Gibbs' illustrious career.

Key camp questions

Is Jason Campbell ready for prime time?
Entering his third season, the former first-round pick finally goes into training camp knowing he is the undisputed starter. He has earned positive marks in his offseason workouts and exhibited his potential during seven starts in 2006. With most of the offense featuring established veterans, Campbell is the biggest question mark.

Will rebuilding the secondary while maintaining the same defensive line improve the defense?
The Redskins made no changes to a defensive line that had major problems stopping the run and pressuring the passer last season. Instead, they chose to bolster a shaky secondary with the additions of Fred Smoot, David Macklin, Jerametrius Butler and LaRon Landry. The expectation is that improved coverage will allow the linemen more time to get to the quarterback. This theory will be put to the test early on as the Redskins face three of the top 10 passing offenses in the league during their first five games.

Will Rocky McIntosh step up in his first season as starter?
Some eyebrows were raised after the Redskins traded away a 2007 second-round pick to move up in 2006 and select Rocky McIntosh. The linebacker spent his first season riding the bench, stuck behind journeyman Warrick Holdman, and the criticism of the Redskins' pick only increased. Now, McIntosh is the starter and is being counted on to help produce more turnovers than the franchise-record low 12 the team produced last year.

Key position battle

Todd Wade vs. Jason Fabini
The defection of Derrick Dockery to the Bills leaves a major void at left offensive guard. Todd Wade, a 6-foot-8 veteran who has spent his entire career at tackle, decided to re-sign with Washington and learn the guard position, but he has struggled to pick it up so far. Fabini, a long-time veteran, has not shown much ability while being injured through much of camp, but could step in should Wade continue to struggle.

Rookie spotlight

LaRon Landry
Despite a potentially larger need on the defensive line, the Redskins saw too much potential in the rookie safety out of LSU to pass him up with the sixth overall pick. Landry is expected to start at strong safety and provide run support to a defensive line that struggled to plug holes last season. The pairing of Landry and Sean Taylor is expected to give the Redskins one of the best safety tandems in the league, though there has been some speculation that both players are too similar -- eschewing coverage fundamentals in favor of the big hit.

Player on the spot

Brandon Lloyd
The Redskins invested a lot in the young receiver after he showed flashes of potential in his first two years with the 49ers. During his first season in Washington, though, Lloyd had one of the worst outputs for a starting receiver in franchise history with only 23 catches for 365 yards and no touchdowns. He became known more for his tantrums than his play. In his second year with the team, the pressure is on Lloyd to show he was worth the investment.

Fantasy focus

Ladell Betts
A statistical hero in last season's fantasy football postseason, Betts is expected to see a greater role in the offense this season, even with Clinton Portis back in the mix. Portis still will see most of the work, but Betts should receive enough playing time to warrant a middle-round selection.

