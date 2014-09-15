Washington Redskins' practice facility hosts Moms Safety Clinic

Published: Sep 15, 2014 at 06:31 AM

Monday's Heads Up Football news:

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Derek Carr landing spots in 2023: Four potential NFL team fits for four-time Pro Bowl QB

Derek Carr was released by the Raiders on Tuesday after nine seasons with the team. Where could he play next? Eric Edholm identifies four potential landing spots for the four-time Pro Bowler.

news

Unhappy Valentine's Day: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster draws ire of Eagles WR A.J. Brown after James Bradberry tweet

On Tuesday, Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster decided to have a little fun at Eagles CB James Bradberry's expense regarding the Super Bowl LVII holding penalty, sending out this Valentine's Day "card" on Twitter. Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown and some other Eagles responded in kind.

news

Andy Reid is on the Mount Rushmore of coaches; Patrick Mahomes is an all-timer; Jalen Hurts is a star

In the wake of Kansas City's thrilling triumph over Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII, Adam Schein is overflowing with takes. Where does Andy Reid stand in the all-time NFL coaching hierarchy? Which matchup NEEDS to kick off the 2023 season?

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE