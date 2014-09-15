Washington Redskins' practice facility hosts Moms Safety Clinic

Monday's Heads Up Football news:
- Redskins.com reported on the Moms Football Safety Clinic hosted by the Washington Redskins on Friday.
- The Newark Star-Ledger featured the Moms Football Safety Clinic hosted by the Philadelphia Eagles last week.
- The Port Huron (Mich.) Times Herald wrote about a youth league that adopted the Heads Up Football program to improve safety.
- USA Football featured NFL moms and what they did to raise All-Pro players, focusing on Gwendolyn Jenkins, the mother of wide receiver Malcolm Jenkins.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor