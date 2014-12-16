Washington Redskins place Colt McCoy on IR

McCoy suffered a neck injury in Week 14 and aggravated the injury on Sunday after just 13 snaps.
The Redskins will roll with Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins at quarterback for the final two games. RGIII will get the start Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles. Gruden added that there is no current plan to bring in another signal caller.
Gruden chose McCoy over RGIII and Cousins to start the past three games, believing the fifth-year quarterback ran his offense more fluidly.
McCoy will end his season with a 1-3 record as a starter (also guided a Week 7 win after replacing Cousins) going 91-of-128 passing (71.1 percent) for 1,057 yards, four touchdowns, three interceptions and a rushing score.
Without the threat of McCoy's return looming, it appears RGIII will have another chance to regain his form and prove he has progressed under Gruden before any potential offseason changes.
