Washington Redskins now auditioning for Kirk Cousins?

On Monday, I asked personnel executives from five teams that played the Redskins last season where they'd rank Cousins among NFL quarterbacks. All five had him as a top-15 QB; three put him in or on the border of the top 10. That's a small sample, but it shows how far Cousins, who turns 29 in August, has come in some scouts' minds. This is not some low-ceiling, system guy everyone thinks will fall on his face eventually. Even the Redskins, for all the trepidation they've shown, upped their offer from around $20 million a year to one of the NFL's highest averages on a multiyear deal when they made their best offer in early May (though how good that deal really was depends on whom you ask).