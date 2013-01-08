Washington Redskins must improve FedEx Field playing surface

Let me take this opportunity to go a bit broader on the topic of RG3. We all loved watching the rookie sensation play this season. His leadership and mental toughness immediately transformed the Redskins into a playoff team. And regardless of the extent of the injury, RG3 will eventually be back and ready to lead the Redskins for many more years. But he must learn to not be as reckless when he runs the football. The idea of his movement creates just as many problems as his actual movement. With the option coming into full focus in the NFL, the potential for injuries to star quarterbacks becomes much greater, which is the downside of the spread-option attack. The more teams commit to this style of play, the more they must accept that their quarterback will take some incredible hits that could lead to injury. In the end, teams must ask one question: Is this style of play going to produce a Super Bowl winner, or will the classic pocket passer always prevail? And we all know that the pocket passer with the ability to move will win out.