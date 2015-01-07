Washington Redskins make Scot McCloughan GM

Washington has taken a progressive step forward in upgrading their personnel department.
McCloughan stepped aside from his most recent stint with the Seahawks to deal with some personal issues, which were detailed in a recent profile done by ESPN The Magazine.
McCloughan is known in league circles as one of the most naturally gifted scouts in football. Though he was let go from the 49ers, he will be remembered for stockpiling one of the league's most talented rosters for Jim Harbaugh to inherit. His work with the Seahawks, whose late-round gems over the past four years built the foundation for a Super Bowl championship, was also heralded by executives around the league.
Washington has been desperate to improve their personnel department over the past few seasons and should do well to add someone with a true scouting background.
In his year away from football, McCloughan maintained a private scouting service, so he should be able to immediately contribute to Washington's draft class in 2015.
