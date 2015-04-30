Around the NFL

Washington Redskins looking to move out of No. 5 slot

Published: Apr 30, 2015 at 03:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Washington Redskins sit at what could prove to be a pivot point of Thursday's first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Selecting No. 5 overall, new general manager Scot McCloughan could be a seller for a team looking to jump up to nab a player.

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported on NFL AM that the Redskins are aggressively trying to trade down from the No. 5 spot, to add more picks to their current tally of seven selections.

"There's no question that the Redskins would like to trade down. The question is whether or not they're going to get value in doing that," Breer said. "They have seven picks right now over the next three days. Scot McCloughan said himself on Monday that he'd like to get that number closer to 10. The problem is the way this draft shakes out, you don't want to drop out of the top 15. They're limited to as how far they'd be willing to drop down and they'd still like to fortify those lines of scrimmage."

Breer notes that as part of six drafts with the San Francisco 49ers, McCloughan helped select three offensive linemen, a defensive lineman, a linebacker and a tight end.

The Redskins need to upgrade their trenches. If they stick at No. 5, a pass rusher like Dante Fowler Jr. or Vic Beasley could be the call. If they can trade back a couple spots, McCloughan could address the offensive line with Brandon Scherff, described by many as the nastiness player in the draft.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the 2015 NFL Draft and breaks down the biggest rumors and storylines. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: We will 'respect the legal process'

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke with reporters Friday in his first news conference since quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct in more than 20 lawsuits.
news

Roundup: Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signs second-round tender

One of the best ballhawks in football is staying put. Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signed his second-round tender, Ian Rapoport reports. While no team signed Jackson to an offer sheet, teams can still trade for him by offering lower draft picks. 
news

Washington GM Martin Mayhew on adding QBs: 'If you don't have one as a GM, you're always looking for that'

Washington general manager Martin Mayhew told reporters Friday that the team is "comfortable" with who it has at quarterback now, but he doesn't "think that process ever stops" of evaluating the position. 
news

Oregon prospect Penei Sewell training at both LT, RT ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Penei Sewell, a projected top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is training for both sides of his tackle position ahead of the draft in order to expand his potential, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Titans' Mike Vrabrel not worried about Derrick Henry's workload following 2,000-yard season 

Titans star running back Derrick Henry has had more than 300 carries the past two seasons. Coach Mike Vrabel: "Nobody prepares for the rigors of the season more than Derrick."
news

Chris Carson on Seahawks backfield with Rashaad Penny: 'I think we can be one of the top rushing duos'

Chris Carson re-signed with Seattle last month, and the running back believes he and teammate Rashaad Penny can dominate together as long as they both stay healthy.
news

Ryan Kalil: Adam Gase's system didn't allow Sam Darnold freedom to develop

Former Jets center Ryan Kalil believes Sam Darnold has the talent and work ethic to thrive under Matt Rhule and Joe Brady in Carolina.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Remembering Wess with Zak Keefer, GM rankings and draft QBs with Nate Tice

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news around the NFL, but not without first sitting down to talk to The Athletic's Zak Keefer about his beautiful article on Chris Wesseling. 
news

Bill Belichick: Julian Edelman is a player who has 'come further than most every other' he's coached

In the aftermath of Julian Edelman's retirement, Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered another huge compliment on Thursday, remarking on Edelman's stellar improvement from a college quarterback to a terrific receiver.
news

Players from five teams announce they will skip voluntary in-person offseason workouts

In announcements sent by the NFL Players Association Thursday, a 'majority' of Bears players along with Raiders, Giants and Browns players said they will not participate in in-person voluntary workouts. Steelers players announced Friday they too would forego voluntary workouts.
news

Broncos' surplus at receiver makes DaeSean Hamilton possible trade candidate

With a loaded, healthy wide receiving corps on hand, the Denver Broncos may be shopping DaeSean Hamilton as the 2021 NFL Draft approaches, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. 
news

Bill Belichick: Evaluating draft prospects in 2021 is 'definitely different'

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick spoke with reporters Thursday about how the team has needed to adjust this year when evaluating prospects based on a limited evaluation process. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW