Washington Redskins looking to move out of No. 5 slot

The Washington Redskins sit at what could prove to be a pivot point of Thursday's first round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
Selecting No. 5 overall, new general manager Scot McCloughan could be a seller for a team looking to jump up to nab a player.
NFL Media's Albert Breer reported on NFL AM that the Redskins are aggressively trying to trade down from the No. 5 spot, to add more picks to their current tally of seven selections.
"There's no question that the Redskins would like to trade down. The question is whether or not they're going to get value in doing that," Breer said. "They have seven picks right now over the next three days. Scot McCloughan said himself on Monday that he'd like to get that number closer to 10. The problem is the way this draft shakes out, you don't want to drop out of the top 15. They're limited to as how far they'd be willing to drop down and they'd still like to fortify those lines of scrimmage."
Breer notes that as part of six drafts with the San Francisco 49ers, McCloughan helped select three offensive linemen, a defensive lineman, a linebacker and a tight end.
The Redskins need to upgrade their trenches. If they stick at No. 5, a pass rusher like Dante Fowler Jr. or Vic Beasley could be the call. If they can trade back a couple spots, McCloughan could address the offensive line with Brandon Scherff, described by many as the nastiness player in the draft.
