Washington Redskins draft Michigan State QB Kirk Cousins

The Washington Redskins selected Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins with the seventh pick in the fourth round (No. 102 overall) of the NFL draft on Saturday.
Cousins joins a crowded roster of quarterbacks in Washington. In addition to Baylor's Robert Griffin III, which the team selected with the No. 2 overall pick, the Redskins have three other QBs on their active roster: Rex Grossman, John Beck and Jonathan Crompton.
Cousins was the Redskins' third pick of nine in this year's draft. The team selected Southern Methodist guard Josh LeRibeus in the third round (No. 71 overall).
Cousins, who threw for 3,316 yards and 25 touchdowns last season, slipped a little according to pre-draft projections. NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock rated Cousins the 67th best prospect, and NFL Network personnel guru Gil Brandt evaluated him as the 39th best prospect.