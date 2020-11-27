Washington RB Antonio Gibson shows 'so much potential and ability' with 3-TD day vs. Cowboys

Gibson became the only rookie since at least 1948 with three rushing TDs on Thanksgiving, per NFL Research. He also became the first rookie in Washington history to have a rush TD in five straight games, and the first rookie overall to do so since the Browns' ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ in 2018.

The Thanksgiving performance marked Gibson's first career three-TD day. He became the league's first rookie since ﻿Jordan Howard﻿ in 2016 to run for three touchdowns in a game, and the first Washington player with three rushing TDs since ﻿Rob Kelley﻿ in Wek 11 of that same year.

Gibson's 11 rushing TDs this season pair him with ﻿Alfred Morris﻿ (13, in 2012) as the only rookies in franchise history with 10-plus rush TDs.

Thursday's breathtaking performance was capped by two fourth-quarter long TD runs, the first of which Gibson waved goodbye to the Cowboys' chances of a comeback.

As the weeks progress, Gibson is getting more and more comfortable in his position, and his production is proving he can be a foundational piece in Washington.

Thursday's win vaulted the Football Team into first place in the NFC East with five weeks to go. The slate gets tougher with the currently undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on tap in Week 13, but spearheaded by Gibson, McLaurin and the steady hand of QB Alex Smith, Washington believes it can keep hold of the division lead.