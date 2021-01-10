Around the NFL

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke (shoulder) cleared to return

Published: Jan 09, 2021 at 11:01 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Washington Football Team quarterback ﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ was favoring his shoulder after taking a hit in the fourth quarter and jogged off to the locker room.

After being ruled questionable to return, he was cleared to come back against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is back in the game.

﻿Steven Montez﻿ was next up at quarterback for Washington with usual starter Alex Smith inactive with a calf strain. Montez warmed up and was headed into the game, but Heinicke returned in time not to miss a down on the ensuing drive.

