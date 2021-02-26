Washington QB Taylor Heinicke on Alex Smith: 'Hopefully we can bring him back'

Heinicke, who'd played in just eight games over a career that began in 2017 with the Texans, made his second career start in that playoff game and was told he would do so a day prior to the announcement.

"Coach Ron Rivera told me that Friday before the game I would be starting," Heinicke said. "Alex is a great dude. He pushed off treatments, sometimes that week just to be in the quarterback room with me kind of going over film and helping me through the whole process. It just speaks tremendous character to him."

While Washington lost to the eventual Super Bowl champions, Heinicke threw for 306 yards and a score and ran for 46 yards and another touchdown on a dive into the end zone. Coming against a Bucs defense that went on to confound ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ in the Super Bowl, Heinicke left a lasting impression, even if it was just the snapshot of one game.

In the afterglow of an uplifting season in which Smith returned from a horrendous leg injury that put his playing future in doubt, the veteran QB's revelation in the aforementioned GQ article that all was not open arms and welcoming smiles from the Washington regime proved startling for many. But it all played out with an NFC East title and an AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year nod for Smith.

Looking forward, though, Smith's future is once again unclear.

The 36-year-old former first-rounder is still an injury question and possesses a $23.3 million cap number in 2021. Heinicke, on the other hand, recently signed a two-year extension with the WFT.