Washington QB Keith Price injures shoulder in loss to UCLA

PASADENA, Calif. -- Washington quarterback Keith Price suffered a right shoulder injury during a 41-31 loss at UCLA on Friday, but Huskies head coach Steve Sarkisian did not immediately know the exact nature of the injury.
"He's hurt," Sarkisian said. "We don't know exactly what it is. The X-ray is negative, but he obviously couldn't throw the ball and it's sore. We'll find out more. He is going to get an MRI tomorrow."
Price was injured attempting a pass on 3rd-and-10 at the UCLA 16-yard line, driven into the ground by a Bruins blitz right up the middle. Price immediately headed to the sideline favoring his throwing shoulder and was examined by a team trainer. Price attempted one pass but immediately grimaced in obvious pain and dropped his shoulder after releasing the ball.
Price, 10-of-18 passing for 181 yards and one touchdown, was not in pads coming out of the locker room after halftime.
A 6-foot-1, 202-pound senior from Compton, Calif., Price holds the UW single-season (33) and career records for touchdown passes (72), and ranks second all-time in completions and passing yards.
Redshirt freshman Cyler Miles relieved Price and completed 15 of 22 passes for 149 yards and two touchdowns, but was intercepted on consecutive attempts in the fourth quarter as UW tried to mount a comeback.
"I thought Cyler came in and did a nice job," Sarkisian said. "Obviously the last couple interceptions weren't great, but I thought he battled."
Miles showed a great rapport with true freshman wide receiver Damore'ea Stringfellow, who caught eight passes for 147 yards and one touchdown -- all career-highs -- but it was not enough to overcome four turnovers.
"Ooh, that was a frustrating game for us," Sarkisian said. "That was a frustrating, frustrating game. Obviously you spot a team of that caliber 14 points off the bat and you give them field position, it makes it hard to battle back."
With or without Price, UW needs to win each of its final two regular-season games to reach the eight-win mark for the first time under Sarkisian and break the unofficial moniker of "Seven-win Steve."
But that feat will be all the more difficult if Price is out for any length of time.
As Sarkisian said, "We got to get back up."