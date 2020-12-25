Washington QB Alex Smith (calf) '50/50' to play Sunday vs. Panthers

Is another comeback on the horizon for Alex Smith on Sunday?
The Washington Football Team quarterback was a full participant on Friday, will be listed as questionable for a pivotal Sunday game against the Carolina Panthers and it's "50/50 at this point whether he'll play," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
That's the promising news for Washington, while a doubtful designation will accompany wide receiver Terry McLaurin's status for Sunday due to an ankle injury and running back Antonio Gibson (toe) is questionable, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
Smith missed Washington's Week 15 loss to the Seahawks with a calf strain and quarterback Dwayne Haskins started in his place.
With Smith as the starter this season, Washington is 4-1. Should Washington win on Sunday and the New York Giants lose, Washington would clinch the NFC East.
Gibson, who was a limited participant on Friday, would be a huge boost for the Football Team should he return as he hasn't played since Week 13.
McLaurin has played in every game this season for Washington, but that streak is in jeopardy due to his toe injury.