Around the NFL

Washington QB Alex Smith (calf) '50/50' to play Sunday vs. Panthers

Published: Dec 25, 2020 at 01:25 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Is another comeback on the horizon for Alex Smith on Sunday?

The Washington Football Team quarterback was a full participant on Friday, will be listed as questionable for a pivotal Sunday game against the Carolina Panthers and it's "50/50 at this point whether he'll play," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

That's the promising news for Washington, while a doubtful designation will accompany wide receiver ﻿Terry McLaurin﻿'s status for Sunday due to an ankle injury and running back ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿ (toe) is questionable, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Smith missed Washington's Week 15 loss to the Seahawks with a calf strain and quarterback ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ started in his place.

With Smith as the starter this season, Washington is 4-1. Should Washington win on Sunday and the New York Giants lose, Washington would clinch the NFC East.

Gibson, who was a limited participant on Friday, would be a huge boost for the Football Team should he return as he hasn't played since Week 13.

McLaurin has played in every game this season for Washington, but that streak is in jeopardy due to his toe injury.

news

Friday inactives: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

The official inactives for Friday's Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints game.
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack and wideout Allen Robinson are both listed as questionable for Sunday vs. the Jaguars. 
news

Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) ruled out vs. Chiefs

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has been ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced Friday. 
news

Logan Ryan, Giants agree to three-year, $31 million contract

The New York Giants and safety Logan Ryan have agreed to a three-year, $31 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
news

NFL players, clubs celebrate Christmas Day on social media

Teams and players from around the NFL were in the holiday spirit on Friday. Check out our roundup of some of the best social media posts celebrating Christmas.
news

Raiders' Jon Gruden coy on QB situation, but all signs indicate Derek Carr to start vs. Dolphins

Which quarterback will start for the Raiders in Week 16? That's for Jon Gruden to know and the rest of the world to find out. Based on Thursday's injury report, however, all signs are beginning to point towards Derek Carr getting the start against the Dolphins.
news

Michael Vick: Tua Tagovailoa acing top rookie test for contending Dolphins

The time will eventually come for ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ to be the primary reason his team wins games. But for the past two months, the rookie has been passing a critical test in the eyes of famous fellow southpaw Michael Vick: Tagovailoa isn't turning the ball over.
news

Jalen Ramsey on facing DK Metcalf again: 'I was brought here to stop guys like him'

Just as it has on most game days, it's going to take a collective effort to slow DK Metcalf down. But, as Jalen Ramsey stated on Thursday, stopping Metcalf will fall mainly on the now four-time Pro Bowl cornerback's shoulders when the Rams and Seahawks clash in Week 16. 
news

49ers TE George Kittle (foot) to play Saturday vs. Cardinals

The postseason is no longer in play, but the 49ers aren't giving up on what's left of their season. That particularly applies to their All-Pro tight end. ﻿George Kittle﻿ will play Saturday versus the Cardinals, per coach Kyle Shanahan. 
news

NFL coaching, GM tracker: Latest news, interviews, developments in 2021 hiring cycle

NFL.com is tracking all of the latest news, interviews and developments concerning coach and GM vacancies around the league as the 2021 hiring cycle kicks into gear.
news

What to watch for on NFL Saturday: Buccaneers-Lions, 49ers-Cardinals, Dolphins-Raiders

A three-game NFL Saturday is coming up, with Buccaneers-Lions, 49ers-Cardinals and Dolphins-Raiders on the slate. 
