Washington QB Alex Smith (calf) '50/50' to play Sunday vs. Panthers

Is another comeback on the horizon for Alex Smith on Sunday?

The Washington Football Team quarterback was a full participant on Friday, will be listed as questionable for a pivotal Sunday game against the Carolina Panthers and it's "50/50 at this point whether he'll play," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

That's the promising news for Washington, while a doubtful designation will accompany wide receiver ﻿Terry McLaurin﻿'s status for Sunday due to an ankle injury and running back ﻿Antonio Gibson﻿ (toe) is questionable, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

Smith missed Washington's Week 15 loss to the Seahawks with a calf strain and quarterback ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ started in his place.

With Smith as the starter this season, Washington is 4-1. Should Washington win on Sunday and the New York Giants lose, Washington would clinch the NFC East.

Gibson, who was a limited participant on Friday, would be a huge boost for the Football Team should he return as he hasn't played since Week 13.