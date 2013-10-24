Washington Post looks at NFL's efforts with Heads Up Football

Published: Oct 24, 2013 at 05:23 AM

Thursday's Heads Up Football news:

  • The Washington Post published an in-depth story on the NFL's involvement in the Heads Up Football program, as well as a graphic look at how USA Football is teaching a safer technique for tackling.

The report looked at the formal training USA Football-affiliated coaches must pass as part of the Heads Up Football program.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

