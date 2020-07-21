Washington hires Julie Donaldson as senior VP of media

The Washington football club has found a new head of media.

The team announced Tuesday that Julie Donaldson has been named senior vice president of media.

"Julie Donaldson is a trailblazing journalist who has worked on multiple award-winning shows and has a passion for sports in the DMV," owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. "She has contributed countless hours of her time to work alongside Tanya and WOW (Women of Washington) to help raise awareness for breast cancer. She has been a staple in the community and I can't think of anyone better to lead our organization's in-house media and content into this new digital age."

Donaldson will oversee the entire broadcast operation and become a permanent member of the gameday broadcast.

Donaldson will be the first female to be a regular on-air member of an NFL radio broadcast booth, according to NFL Research.

"It is with great humility and sincere appreciation that I accept this new role," Donaldson said in a statement. "This is a challenge I've been preparing and working towards for nearly 20 years in sports media, including the last decade in Washington. I am excited to join the organization as we begin a new era and I look forward to working with my new colleagues in making it stronger than ever. I also want to thank Dan and the Washington Organization for trusting me with this tremendous opportunity."

Donaldson replaces the longtime voice of the club, Larry Michael, who retired after a 16-year stint with Washington a day before he was one of the men named in a Washington Post report accused of sexual harassment.