Washington hires Julie Donaldson as senior VP of media

The Washington football club has found a new head of media.
The team announced Tuesday that Julie Donaldson has been named senior vice president of media.
"Julie Donaldson is a trailblazing journalist who has worked on multiple award-winning shows and has a passion for sports in the DMV," owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. "She has contributed countless hours of her time to work alongside Tanya and WOW (Women of Washington) to help raise awareness for breast cancer. She has been a staple in the community and I can't think of anyone better to lead our organization's in-house media and content into this new digital age."
Donaldson will oversee the entire broadcast operation and become a permanent member of the gameday broadcast.
Donaldson will be the first female to be a regular on-air member of an NFL radio broadcast booth, according to NFL Research.
"It is with great humility and sincere appreciation that I accept this new role," Donaldson said in a statement. "This is a challenge I've been preparing and working towards for nearly 20 years in sports media, including the last decade in Washington. I am excited to join the organization as we begin a new era and I look forward to working with my new colleagues in making it stronger than ever. I also want to thank Dan and the Washington Organization for trusting me with this tremendous opportunity."
Donaldson replaces the longtime voice of the club, Larry Michael, who retired after a 16-year stint with Washington a day before he was one of the men named in a Washington Post report accused of sexual harassment.
Donaldson most recently served as host of NBC Sports Washington's NFL pregame and postgame shows and contributed to its other football programs and coverage.