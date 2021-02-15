Around the NFL

Washington hires Chris Polian as director of pro personnel

Feb 15, 2021
The Washington Football Team is adding another voice to its front office.

Washington is hiring Chris Polian as director of pro personnel, the club announced Monday.

Polian spent 2013-2019 in Jacksonville with the same title.

The son of Bill Polian, Chris was a member of the Indianapolis Colts front office, rising from the director of pro scouting in 1998 to VP and GM from 2009-2011. He spent one year in 2012 with the Atlanta Falcons as an executive scout.

Polian's addition continues the influx of experienced personnel men to Washington's front office. Polian joins new GM Martin Mayhew and executive VP Marty Hurney in DC.

