Washington Football Team planning to hire a GM after the season

Published: Dec 27, 2020 at 08:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Ian_Rapoport_1400x1000
Ian Rapoport

NFL Network Insider

At first glance, it appears there are currently five general manager openings in the NFL, with the Carolina Panthers creating the last one. But in reality, there are six.

Sources say that the Washington Football Team is planning to hire a GM when the season ends, the continuation of plans that began when head coach Ron Rivera was hired. The process will begin in earnest when the season ends, but expect an accelerated search.

VP of player personnel Kyle Smith has worked alongside Rivera since he was hired, handling evaluations and moves while Rivera has final say. It appears Washington will look for a more experienced voice.

Among the names expected to be considered and interviewed: former Texans GM Rick Smith, 49ers VP of player personnel Martin Mayhew and former Panthers GM Marty Hurney, among several others.

Rivera was asked this week, following the firing of Hurney in Carolina, about a possible reunion between the two who worked together for years with the Panthers.

"I'm not going to talk about our GM situation," Rivera said. "All that stuff, that personnel stuff, is going to be addressed after the season is over. We're focusing on the playoff run."

Follow Ian Rapoport on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Former Giants GM Jerry Reese interviews for Jaguars' vacant GM job, while other teams loom

Former New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese has already interviewed with Jacksonville, according to sources informed of last week's meeting, and Reese is a name to watch as at least five other teams go about their searches for GMs.
news

NFL plans to expand regular season to 17 games per team in 2021

The NFL is planning to expand the regular season to 17 games in 2021 -- a historic move that would generate new revenue and could at least slightly soften an anticipated drop in the salary cap next year, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

NFL fines Baltimore Ravens $250,000 for COVID-19 violations

The NFL fined the Ravens $250,000 for the team's COVID-19 violations. Baltimore was not docked a draft pick, however.
news

Injury roundup: Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott expected to play against Eagles

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who missed last week with a calf injury, said he's "making the right steps to be ready for Sunday." He is, in fact, expected to play, according to Ian Rapoport
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW