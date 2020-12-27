Washington Football Team planning to hire a GM after the season

At first glance, it appears there are currently five general manager openings in the NFL, with the Carolina Panthers creating the last one. But in reality, there are six.

Sources say that the Washington Football Team is planning to hire a GM when the season ends, the continuation of plans that began when head coach Ron Rivera was hired. The process will begin in earnest when the season ends, but expect an accelerated search.

VP of player personnel Kyle Smith has worked alongside Rivera since he was hired, handling evaluations and moves while Rivera has final say. It appears Washington will look for a more experienced voice.

Among the names expected to be considered and interviewed: former Texans GM Rick Smith, 49ers VP of player personnel Martin Mayhew and former Panthers GM Marty Hurney, among several others.

Rivera was asked this week, following the firing of Hurney in Carolina, about a possible reunion between the two who worked together for years with the Panthers.