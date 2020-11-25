Around the NFL

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder, president Jason Wright will not attend game due to COVID close contact

Published: Nov 25, 2020 at 05:49 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder, his wife Tanya and Washington team president Jason Wright will not travel with the team for its game Thursday after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced in a statement Wednesday.

The Snyders and Wright have each tested negative within the last 24 hours. The person who tested positive for the coronavirus is not affiliated with the team.

"In the last 24 hours we have learned that Dan and Tanya Snyder and Team President Jason Wright came in contact with a person, not affiliated with the team, who has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in statement. "Dan, Tanya and Jason have all tested negative at this time for the virus and their contact with this individual was limited. However, due to team and NFL protocols, they will not be traveling to the game tomorrow against Dallas on Thanksgiving. The safety of our team and our staff is a top priority and we will continue to closely monitor the situation."

Washington, along with every NFL club, is operating under the league's COVID-19 intensive protocol for the remainder of the season.

Washington will face the host Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET.

