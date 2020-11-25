Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder, president Jason Wright will not attend game due to COVID close contact

"In the last 24 hours we have learned that Dan and Tanya Snyder and Team President Jason Wright came in contact with a person, not affiliated with the team, who has tested positive for COVID-19," the team said in statement. "Dan, Tanya and Jason have all tested negative at this time for the virus and their contact with this individual was limited. However, due to team and NFL protocols, they will not be traveling to the game tomorrow against Dallas on Thanksgiving. The safety of our team and our staff is a top priority and we will continue to closely monitor the situation."