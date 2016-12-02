Washington defense dominates in Pac-12 title win over Colorado

Washington needed to have a strong performance in the Pac-12 Championship to convince the committee that the Huskies are deserving of one of those four coveted College Football Playoff spots. After a 41-10 victory over No. 9 Colorado Friday night in Santa Clara, No. 4 Washington solidified its resume even further with its strongest win of the season.
Washington's defense set the tone of the game, intercepting Colorado quarterback Sefo Liufau three times and holding a high-powered rushing attack to 3.2 yards per carry. Sidney Jones, Budda Baker and the talented Huskies secondary held Liufau and backup quarterback Steven Montez to only 3.2 yards per attempt. Freshman defensive back Taylor Rapp had two picks, including returning one for a score.
On the offensive side of the ball, the dynamic aerial combination of Jake Browning and John Ross were held relatively in check. While Colorado's vaunted cover men didn't surrender a huge gain from Ross all night, the explosive Washington wideout had one of the crazier touchdown receptions we've seen all year. Ross finished the game with four catches (along with a couple drops), 51 receiving yards and that one-handed score.
Browning completed just nine of his 24 throws for 118 yards and two touchdowns. It was the sophomore quarterback's lowest completion rate and yardage total of the season. The Washington signal-caller has had a tough time shining against his toughest competition (Utah, USC and Colorado) this season. Luckily for Browning and the offense, Washington tailbacks Myles Gaskin and Lavon Coleman each reached the 100-yard plateau on the ground.
Now Washington gets to sit back and relax until Selection Day this Sunday, when the final committee rankings will be released and the Huskies will find out their fate.