Washington defense dominates in Pac-12 title win over Colorado

Browning completed just nine of his 24 throws for 118 yards and two touchdowns. It was the sophomore quarterback's lowest completion rate and yardage total of the season. The Washington signal-caller has had a tough time shining against his toughest competition (Utah, USC and Colorado) this season. Luckily for Browning and the offense, Washington tailbacks Myles Gaskin and Lavon Coleman each reached the 100-yard plateau on the ground.