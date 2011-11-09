Washington coach: I'd draft USC's Barkley over Stanford's Luck

"If I'm an NFL head coach right now I'd pick Matt Barkley ahead of Andrew Luck," Sarkisian said of USC's junior quarterback this week, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "I think where he fits into the NFL in his pocket presence and what (USC coach) Lane (Kiffin) is doing with him, the variety of offense they are playing with, his ability to make all of the throws, throwing them on time and to them accurately. He's fantastic to me, and I know him personally, so I have a little better insight into what he is and what he represents. I think he's fantastic."