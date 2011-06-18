Washington City Paper files to dismiss suit by 'Skins owner

Published: Jun 18, 2011 at 10:38 AM

WASHINGTON -- The Washington City Paper has filed a motion seeking to dismiss a defamation lawsuit by Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder.

Snyder is pursuing $1 million in damages from the paper. His lawyers claim a Nov. 19 cover story, "The Cranky Redskins Fan's Guide to Dan Snyder," libeled Snyder by stating that he committed a crime.

Snyder has said he pursued the lawsuit because the paper refused to apologize and retract certain details.

The City Paper has called the lawsuit frivolous.

On Friday, the paper filed a motion in D.C. Superior Court under a new District of Columbia law that prohibits lawsuits designed to intimidate or silence critics. The law is aimed at suits that use the threat of costly litigation to deter criticism or public opposition.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Bengals to wear black home uniforms in Super Bowl LVI vs. Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will be donning their home black uniforms during Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Bears hire Colts DB coach Alan Williams as defensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears' search for a defensive coordinator has officially come to an end, with the club hiring former Colts assistant Alan Williams to fill the position.
news

Bills expected to hire ex-Panthers OC Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach

Joe Brady is sticking around for another go in the NFL. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Bills are expected to hire the former Panthers offensive coordinator as their new quarterbacks coach.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW