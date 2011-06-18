Washington City Paper files to dismiss suit by 'Skins owner

WASHINGTON -- The Washington City Paper has filed a motion seeking to dismiss a defamation lawsuit by Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder.
Snyder is pursuing $1 million in damages from the paper. His lawyers claim a Nov. 19 cover story, "The Cranky Redskins Fan's Guide to Dan Snyder," libeled Snyder by stating that he committed a crime.
Snyder has said he pursued the lawsuit because the paper refused to apologize and retract certain details.
The City Paper has called the lawsuit frivolous.
On Friday, the paper filed a motion in D.C. Superior Court under a new District of Columbia law that prohibits lawsuits designed to intimidate or silence critics. The law is aimed at suits that use the threat of costly litigation to deter criticism or public opposition.
Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press