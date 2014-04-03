Warrick Dunn helps single mom move into Habitat house in Arizona

Published: Apr 03, 2014 at 04:42 AM

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • KTVK-TV in Phoenix reported on former NFL running back Warrick Dunn, who helped to present a Habitat for Humanity house to a single mom in Coolidge, Ariz.
  • New Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson said overtraining is a serious problem among ASU intercollegiate athletic teams, including Sun Devils football, Arizona Sports reported. Anderson is a former senior vice president with the NFL.

WFYI-FM, the NPR stadium in Indianapolis, reported that the new concussion training law in Indiana enhances existing school policies.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders once again have conducted extensive research on draft's top QBs

The Las Vegas Raiders have done "extensive work" on all the top quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft class, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning. 
news

NFL congratulates developers of NFL Player Assessment Test

The NFL has congratulated Drs. Harold Goldstein and Dr. Ken Yusko and their team at Siena Consulting for their work in developing the NFL Player Assessment Test, which earned the group the Society of Industrial and Organizational Psychology's M. Scott Myers Award for Applied Research in the Workplace.
news

Browns pick up fifth-year options on QB Baker Mayfield, CB Denzel Ward

The Browns have locked up two parts of their present for a bit more of the future. Cleveland picked up the fifth-year options for quarterback Baker Mayfield and cornerback Denzel Ward, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Prospect-pro comparisons for top quarterbacks

What do Trey Lance and Josh Allen have in common? Gil Brandt provides pro comparisons for six quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW