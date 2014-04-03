Warrick Dunn helps single mom move into Habitat house in Arizona

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- KTVK-TV in Phoenix reported on former NFL running back Warrick Dunn, who helped to present a Habitat for Humanity house to a single mom in Coolidge, Ariz.
- New Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson said overtraining is a serious problem among ASU intercollegiate athletic teams, including Sun Devils football, Arizona Sports reported. Anderson is a former senior vice president with the NFL.
WFYI-FM, the NPR stadium in Indianapolis, reported that the new concussion training law in Indiana enhances existing school policies.
- A press release announced that former NFL special teams player Billy Bajema has purchased 10 franchises in Oklahoma for Pie Five Pizza.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor