Warren Moon wants John Lynch in HOF, sees himself in Prescott

With my arm, I could throw with a lot of [current starting quarterbacks] right now. But if you don't have the legs - this is where a lot of your power and accuracy comes from. People don't believe that your legs are just as important as your arm if you're a quarterback. And you have to have legs to be able to move around and protect yourself. If you can't do that, it's time for you to leave the game. But arm-wise, I think I'll always be able to throw the ball but there's a lot more that goes into it.