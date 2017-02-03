Analysis

Warren Moon wants John Lynch in HOF, sees himself in Prescott

Published: Feb 03, 2017 at 06:59 AM

NFL Media's Oklahoma Drill series presents exclusive, quick-hitting one-on-one interviews with players and coaches from around the league. No nonsense -- just football experiences directly from the source.

Warren Moon

Quarterback, Retired

Born: Nov. 18, 1956

Experience: 17 NFL seasons

Interview by Brooke Cersosimo | Feb. 1, 2017

I wanted [the NFL Shield cap I created with New Era] to be something that kind of brought back my playing days in Houston, so that's why I went with the color Columbia blue. Something that kind of made it my signature hat, which is why my signature is on there. I wanted something that brought back the Houston Oilers' spirit when they were here and when I played here.

[Houston] is kind of where my identity is even though all of my records and everything went to Tennessee. I still have my roots here in Houston as my first NFL team. That's what I wanted to get out of this hat.

I've gotten a lot of good feedback on social media, and a lot of people want the hat. They're only making a limited edition of them, so hopefully, they all sell. Then part of the profit goes to my foundation, which I'm excited about as well.

With my arm, I could throw with a lot of [current starting quarterbacks] right now. But if you don't have the legs - this is where a lot of your power and accuracy comes from. People don't believe that your legs are just as important as your arm if you're a quarterback. And you have to have legs to be able to move around and protect yourself. If you can't do that, it's time for you to leave the game. But arm-wise, I think I'll always be able to throw the ball but there's a lot more that goes into it.

I think Dak Prescott and I have a lot of the same qualities. A lot of people have told me that he reminds them of me. He's kind of slew-footed and his personality is even like mine, laid back, low key and very even-keeled. He's not a great runner but he's a good runner. That's how I was. I wasn't a great athlete but a good athlete, better than average.

I'd like to see John Lynch get in [to the Hall of Fame]. I played against him and he was always a tough guy for me to play. I think he picked me off a couple of times when he was with Tampa. I've gotten to know John over the years. … He's a very knowledgeable guy, and that's why I think he's going to do a great job as general manager in San Francisco. But he was a very intense football player and was very good at what he did and did it for a long time. He's been a finalist three or four times, so hopefully he gets in.

That kid from North Carolina is the most interesting [draft prospect]. [Mitch Trubisky] is supposedly the top-rated guy, but I haven't seen him play much because he went to North Carolina. He only played like 13 college games.

I know a lot about DeShaun Watson because I've seen him play a ton in big games and he's amazing. He does his best work in the biggest games, so I'm not surprised by him. ... He's a really, really good kid. From everything that I've heard about and talked about, and I got a chance to meet him a couple of times, he's a good kid. And that's what you want for your quarterback. You want a good person, a hard worker and talent, and he's all of those.

Julio Jones [is the current receiver I'd want to play with]. He's big, fast and makes the tough catches. But most of all, he doesn't seem like a "me-guy," and most receivers are "me-guys" and are all about wanting more balls. You never hear him complaining or talk about how great he is. You never seem him doing all those things that a lot of receivers do, showboating when he scores.

He's a lot like Andre Johnson, who played [in Houston] with the Texans. They just go about their business, are very professional, talented and very productive.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rashan Gary to critics: 'Causing havoc' isn't on the stat sheet

news

Jack Del Rio on the Raiders, pains of coaching Antonio Brown

news

Johnathan Abram on being a 'hybrid,' the mental parts of safety

news

Evan Engram on how Odell Beckham helped snap on-field 'funk'

news

David Njoku on next year's Browns: We have a 'platinum' offense

news

Why QB prospect Tyree Jackson always has chip on his shoulder

news

WR Devin Funchess on free agency: 'I'm ready to go get a W'

After four seasons with the Carolina Panthers, Devin Funchess will be hitting the free-agent market. The wide receiver discusses his exit from Carolina and what he's looking forward to.

news

CB prospect Deandre Baker: Deion was 'best to do it before me'

news

Quinnen Williams: Why I should go No. 1 in 2019 NFL Draft

news

Jabaal Sheard: Taking care of small things fueled Colts' revival

news

K.J. Wright: Wagner is league's best LB right now

news

Ravens' Kenny Young credits 'keep it real' sessions for D's success

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE