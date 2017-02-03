Warren Moon wants John Lynch in HOF, sees himself in Prescott

NFL Media's Oklahoma Drill series presents exclusive, quick-hitting one-on-one interviews with players and coaches from around the league. No nonsense -- just football experiences directly from the source.
Warren Moon
Quarterback, Retired
Born: Nov. 18, 1956
Experience: 17 NFL seasons
I wanted [the NFL Shield cap I created with New Era] to be something that kind of brought back my playing days in Houston, so that's why I went with the color Columbia blue. Something that kind of made it my signature hat, which is why my signature is on there. I wanted something that brought back the Houston Oilers' spirit when they were here and when I played here.
[Houston] is kind of where my identity is even though all of my records and everything went to Tennessee. I still have my roots here in Houston as my first NFL team. That's what I wanted to get out of this hat.
I've gotten a lot of good feedback on social media, and a lot of people want the hat. They're only making a limited edition of them, so hopefully, they all sell. Then part of the profit goes to my foundation, which I'm excited about as well.
With my arm, I could throw with a lot of [current starting quarterbacks] right now. But if you don't have the legs - this is where a lot of your power and accuracy comes from. People don't believe that your legs are just as important as your arm if you're a quarterback. And you have to have legs to be able to move around and protect yourself. If you can't do that, it's time for you to leave the game. But arm-wise, I think I'll always be able to throw the ball but there's a lot more that goes into it.
I think Dak Prescott and I have a lot of the same qualities. A lot of people have told me that he reminds them of me. He's kind of slew-footed and his personality is even like mine, laid back, low key and very even-keeled. He's not a great runner but he's a good runner. That's how I was. I wasn't a great athlete but a good athlete, better than average.
I'd like to see John Lynch get in [to the Hall of Fame]. I played against him and he was always a tough guy for me to play. I think he picked me off a couple of times when he was with Tampa. I've gotten to know John over the years. … He's a very knowledgeable guy, and that's why I think he's going to do a great job as general manager in San Francisco. But he was a very intense football player and was very good at what he did and did it for a long time. He's been a finalist three or four times, so hopefully he gets in.
That kid from North Carolina is the most interesting [draft prospect]. [Mitch Trubisky] is supposedly the top-rated guy, but I haven't seen him play much because he went to North Carolina. He only played like 13 college games.
I know a lot about DeShaun Watson because I've seen him play a ton in big games and he's amazing. He does his best work in the biggest games, so I'm not surprised by him. ... He's a really, really good kid. From everything that I've heard about and talked about, and I got a chance to meet him a couple of times, he's a good kid. And that's what you want for your quarterback. You want a good person, a hard worker and talent, and he's all of those.
Julio Jones [is the current receiver I'd want to play with]. He's big, fast and makes the tough catches. But most of all, he doesn't seem like a "me-guy," and most receivers are "me-guys" and are all about wanting more balls. You never hear him complaining or talk about how great he is. You never seem him doing all those things that a lot of receivers do, showboating when he scores.
He's a lot like Andre Johnson, who played [in Houston] with the Texans. They just go about their business, are very professional, talented and very productive.