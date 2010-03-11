Warren becomes fourth veteran cut by Raiders this offseason

ALAMEDA, Calif. -- The Oakland Raiders released defensive tackle Gerard Warren on Thursday, letting go of yet another veteran this offseason.
The decision to release Warren follows moves in the past week to cut running back Justin Fargas, defensive end Greg Ellis and wide receiver Javon Walker. Those moves help the Raiders save money, as well as open up opportunities for young players to receive more significant playing time.
The beneficiary of Warren's release could be Desmond Bryant, an undrafted free agent who showed signs of potential as a rookie.
The only other defensive tackle currently under contract for the Raiders is Tommy Kelly. Defensive end Richard Seymour, who has been designated the team's franchise player, also can move inside to play tackle.
The Raiders acquired Warren from the Denver Broncos just before the start of the 2007 season in the first trade between the AFC West rivals since defensive back Willie Brown came to Oakland in 1967. While Brown put together a Hall of Fame career and helped lead the Raiders to their first Super Bowl title, Warren was unable to end the franchise's current run of losing.
The Raiders had the worst run defense in the NFL during Warren's tenure, allowing 153.7 yards per game and a league-worst 71 touchdowns on the ground. Warren had 76 solo tackles and 10 sacks in 44 games with Oakland.
The Raiders won just 14 games in the past three years, extending their NFL-worst run of seven consecutive seasons with at least 11 losses.
Warren has never lived up to his draft billing after being selected third overall by the Cleveland Browns in 2001. He spent four disappointing years with the Browns before being dealt to the Broncos in 2005. He spent two years in Denver before being unloaded to Oakland.
Warren has 225 solo tackles, 32 sacks, seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in his NFL career. He has been to the playoffs only once in his nine seasons.
