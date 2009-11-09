Warner, Turner FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week

Quarterback Kurt Warner of the Arizona Cardinals and running back Michael Turner of the Atlanta Falcons are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on Nov. 8-9.
Warner threw five touchdowns in the Cardinals' 41-21 win over the Chicago Bears while Turner rushed for two touchdowns in the Falcons' 31-17 win over the Washington Redskins.
Warner and Turner were selected from among six finalists in Air and Ground categories. The other FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks Philip Rivers of the San Diego Chargers and Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers and running backs Cedric Benson of the Cincinnati Bengals and Chris Johnson of the Tennessee Titans.
Fans voted for more than their favorite players. The weekly FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week Awards are also a win for local communities. Along with the player awards, FedEx is making a $1,000 donation in the winning players' names to the local Safe Kids coalitions in Phoenix and Atlanta to support pedestrian safety improvements. Safe Kids USA is a national non-profit organization that works to prevent accidental injury among children.
During the week leading up to Super Bowl XLIV, FedEx plans to announce the 2009 FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Year in South Florida, as well as making a donation in each winning player's name to Safe Kids USA.
As the Official Delivery Service Sponsor of the NFL, Super Bowl and Pro Bowl, FedEx understands the need for a winning game plan, and created the Air & Ground program to highlight superior on-field performance while delivering safe kids off the field. Because FedEx has thousands of delivery trucks out on the roads each day, the company is committed to funding pedestrian safety improvements through its 10-year partnership with Safe Kids USA.
FedEx Air - Quarterbacks
FedEx Ground -- Running Backs
Rivers completed 24 of 36 for 209 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions in the Chargers' 21-20 win over the New York Giants. Rivers pulled off an 80-yard touchdown drive with under 2 minutes remaining to get the win.
Cedric Benson,
[Cincinnati Bengals](/teams/cincinnatibengals/profile?team=CIN)
Benson rushed 34 times for 117 yards and one touchdown in the Bengals' 17-7 victory against the Baltimore Ravens.
Roethlisberger completed 21 of 29 for 233 yards and three touchdowns with one interception in the Steelers' 28-10 win over the Denver Broncos.
Michael Turner,
[Atlanta Falcons](/teams/atlantafalcons/profile?team=ATL)
Turner rushed 18 times for 166 yards and two touchdowns in the Falcons' 31-17 victory over the Washington Redskins.
Kurt Warner,
[Arizona Cardinals](/teams/arizonacardinals/profile?team=ARI)
Warner threw five touchdowns, completing 22 of 32 for 261 yards in the Cardinals' 41-21 win against the Chicago Bears.
Johnson rushed 25 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans' 34-27 victory vs. the San Francisco 49ers.