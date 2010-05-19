Warner to be guest analyst on NFL Network's 'Arena Football Friday'

The greatest player in Arena Football League history returns to where it all began on Friday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET as the Iowa Barnstormers pay tribute to Kurt Warner during their matchup against the Arizona Rattlers. Warner joins NFL Network's announcing team as an analyst for the game where he will also be inducted into the Iowa Barnstormers Hall of Fame as the inaugural member.
"I'm honored to be the first player inducted into the Barnstormers Hall of Fame and am looking forward to being a guest analyst for the game," said Warner. "Having experienced success in both the AFL and NFL, I know that I'll be able to add a great deal of insight as a member of the broadcasting team for this game."
"The entire league is excited about Kurt Warner's visit to Iowa this weekend," said AFL Commissioner Jerry Kurz. "Kurt's legacy and long lasting impact on arena football is unparalleled."
The Iowa Barnstormers have announced that Friday's game against the Arizona Rattlers will be "Kurt Warner Night." The Barnstormers will honor Warner with a special ceremony acknowledging the retirement of his number 13 Barnstormers jersey and induction into the team's Hall of Fame.
Kurz added: "As we near the midpoint in the successful return of the AFL, it is fitting that we recognize Kurt for all that he has done not only on the field, but off the field as well. He embodies the character of arena football and professional athletes and it will be an honor to have him back in Iowa for NFL Network's Arena Football Friday primetime game."
Warner will be a guest analyst on NFL Network's game coverage. He joins former University of Iowa quarterback Paul Burmeister, who will be handling the play-by-play and another former Hawkeye Anthony Herron, who will be the sideline reporter.
This is Warner's first time as an analyst on Arena Football League games. Warner was a two-time NFL MVP as well as the MVP of Super Bowl XXIV when he led the St. Louis Rams to a win over the Tennessee Titans. Warner appeared in two Super Bowls with the Rams and led the Cardinals to the Super Bowl for the first time in the franchise's history in Super Bowl XLIII. Prior to the NFL, Warner was a star in the AFL, leading Iowa to Arena Bowl appearances in 1996 and 1997.
NFL Network is the official home for the AFL's Arena Football Friday games and the schedule features 18-games in addition to the AFL Championship game.
NFL Network airs seven days a week, 24 hours a day on a year-round basis and is the first television network fully dedicated to the NFL and the sport of football. For more information, log onto www.nfl.com/nflnetwork. NFL.com is the exclusive internet home of NFL Network.