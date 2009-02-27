Warner still talking to Cardinals, but progress stalled

Published: Feb 27, 2009 at 02:10 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Kurt Warner's agent declined to say whether his client had scheduled visits with any other teams now that the Arizona Cardinals quarterback has become a free agent.

"I really don't want to get into the specifics with that," Mark Bartelstein said. "Obviously, people are calling."

Warner became a free agent Friday after he and the Cardinals failed to reach a deal on a new contract. The 37-year-old quarterback has made it clear that he wants to remain in Arizona for what probably would be the final two years of his career.

Bartelstein said he and the Cardinals continue to talk.

"Nothing's changed other than free agency has started," he said Friday evening. "It's an hour-by-hour situation is the best way I can put it."

Bartelstein said Warner deserves a salary to match his status after leading the unheralded Cardinals to the Super Bowl last season. The agent said that would be an average of the top five paid players at his position, about $14.5 million.

But Warner's age -- he will be 38 when next season starts -- could hold down any interest in him and lower the amount he will be paid.

The Cardinals have not commented other than to say one of their top priorities is to re-sign their quarterback.

