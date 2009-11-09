Warner's monster performance headlines Week 9 fantasy storylines

The performance moved Olsen into the top eight in fantasy points among tight ends, but is it a sign of things to come? Well, you have to keep in mind that the Bears were down 27 points and basically threw the ball for much of the second half. But the fact that Olsen was targeted seven times, including three times in the red zone, is a real positive. Even with Matt Forte in the backfield, the Bears have become a passing team with Cutler at the helm. Forte, who saw just five carries against the Cardinals, is on pace to finish this season with 246 carries (or 70 fewer than he had in 2008). By comparison, Cutler is on pace for 572 pass attempts. That would be the most of any Bears quarterback since 1995, when Erik Kramer posted 522 pass attempts. Olsen might not be consistent, but he's still a surefire fantasy starter in most leagues.