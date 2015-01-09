Warner not trying to 'fix' Kap, but help QB develop

Kurt Warner is willing to offer his services to any quarterback seeking help to grow their game; Colin Kaepernick is the first to take him up.
Speaking on CBS Radio on Thursday, the Hall of Fame finalist dismissedCardinals and Rams fans -- his former teams -- wondering why he'd help a division rival. Warner also said he isn't in the business of fixing young quarterbacks, so much as helping them develop.
"First of all, I don't like the word 'fix.' We're just trying to grow (Kaepernick) as a quarterback," Warner said, per CSN Bay Area. "He's an extremely talented young kid -- a kid that was thrown in, as a lot of young quarterbacks are, before he really understood how to play the entirety of the quarterback position."
The 49ers' quarterback will work out with Warner, as well as quarterback coaches Dennis Gile and Mike Giovando, at EXOS training facility in Arizona during the player's down time this offseason.
Kaepernick endured a rough season, exasperated by a lack of growth as a pocket passer who struggled to get through his progressions. Warner, a two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP with a quick trigger, believes he can help Kap become better at reading defenses and understanding where to go with the football.
"He's gotten by on athleticism, and he's made some great plays and had some great games. But I think the goal is in the time that I'm going to have with him is just to see where he's at and what he knows about the position and how far we can push the envelope as far as helping him develop as a pocket passer."
Aside becoming better in the pocket, Kaepernick will have a new offense to learn this offseason after the Niners choose a new coach this offseason.
