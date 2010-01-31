Warner has earned his way into Canton as one of generation's best

I felt this fairly deeply from the eye test alone -- watching the length and breadth of his career, with its meteoric heights. Having conducted a comparative analysis between Warner and every other quarterback of his era, I feel it now more strongly than ever. The totality of his career, though somewhat brief given his retirement announcement last Friday, demands he be placed with the greats in the game. He was, unquestionably, one of the most proficient quarterbacks between the years 1999-2009. And, he is arguably the best postseason quarterback to play in the modern era of football, period.