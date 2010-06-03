Warfield retires from Browns on heels of Jim Brown losing his title

BEREA, Ohio -- Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Paul Warfield has retired from his position in the Cleveland Browns' front office, the team announced Thursday.
Warfield has served as a senior adviser to the general manager for the past six seasons. He previously worked as a director of player relations with the Browns.
Warfield's retirement comes one week after the team stripped Jim Brown of his title as executive adviser. Brown had served as a consultant for Browns owner Randy Lerner the past few years. Brown will remain involved with the team.
Warfield played in Cleveland from 1964 to 1969. He was enshrined in Canton in 1983, following a 13-year career with the Browns and Miami Dolphins. He finished with 427 catches for 8,565 yards and 85 touchdowns.
