Ware vs. Thomas headlines opening week matchups

We all know what Favre can do with his strong arm and improvisational skills. He has the ability to make a team better and will do that with the Jets as he makes his debut for them. But in terms of passing stats and overall success, can he do in 2008 what he did with the Packers in 2007? Pennington, meanwhile, is starting his ninth NFL season and his first as a Dolphin. Pennington, who started 61 games in his Jets career, lacks the arm strength of most quarterbacks but makes up for it with accuracy and his ability to read defenses. His career completion percentage is better than 65 percent.