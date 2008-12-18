Ware voted Week 15 GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week

Linebacker DeMarcus Ware of the Dallas Cowboys is the GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Week for games played on Dec. 11-15.
Ware was selected from among five finalists by voters on NFL.com/gmc. The other finalists were defensive end John Abraham of the Atlanta Falcons, defensive end Shaun Ellis of the New York Jets, defensive end Reggie Hayward of the Jacksonville Jaguars and linebacker Joey Porter of the Miami Dolphins.
After the regular season, five players will be nominated for GMC Sierra Defensive Player of the Year honors. Fans can vote for the winner on NFL.com/gmc throughout the month of January.
John Abraham, DE,
[Atlanta Falcons](/teams/atlantafalcons/profile?team=ATL)
Abraham tallied three tackles and three sacks in the Falcons' 13-10 overtime win over NFC South rival Tampa Bay.
Shaun Ellis, DE,
[New York Jets](/teams/newyorkjets/profile?team=NYJ)
Reggie Hayward, DE,
[Jacksonville Jaguars](/teams/jacksonvillejaguars/profile?team=JAC)
Hayward contributed to the Jaguars' defensive effort with three tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble as Jacksonville defeated the Green Bay Packers, 20-16.
Joey Porter, LB
[Miami Dolphins](/teams/miamidolphins/profile?team=MIA)
Porter had three tackles and recorded a sack with 1:07 left in the game to end San Francisco's comeback attempt and secure Miami's 14-9 win over the 49ers.