Ware: Peyton Manning 'still has a little bit in the tank'

The world assumes Peyton Manning's retirement announcement is imminent -- as soon as he's done drinking all the Budweiser, of course.
Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday, Ware was asked if he thought Manning's career was over:
"I don't know," Ware said. "But I just know that him winning this game put him out on top. If he is going to do it this year, it's certainly a great time to do it. But if he wants to play a little bit more I feel like he still has a little bit in the tank."
The phrase "little bit" sticks out. Manning's (likely) final season displayed his age and the fact that he's battled through four neck surgeries and plantar fasciitis. Over the past three seasons Manning has morphed from the NFL's most prolific passer to a game manager sitting on the shoulders of his defense. In Sunday's Super Bowl, Manning went 13-of-23 passing for 141 yards and one interception for a passer rating of 56.6 and a quarterback rating of 9.9.
"I think he had to rush out to do a 'Life Alert' commercial, you know. But I don't think he's going to retire, though. I don't think he's going to retire. He still has the physical ability and the mental ability to go out there and be great, so I still think he has a little bit left in him," Miller said on The Ellen Showon Tuesday.
If Manning decides his heart is in returning for another season, it likely isn't in Denver with Ware. Manning is due $19 million in the final year of his contract.