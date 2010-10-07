Ward wants Bucs stop in rearview mirror, preps to play Giants

Published: Oct 07, 2010 at 03:06 AM

Derrick Ward, a contributor to the Houston Texans' NFL-leading rushing attack, is working to erase the memories of last season's troubled stopover with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ward, who signed with the Bucs in 2009 after five seasons with the New York Giants, was cut by Tampa Bay in August after rushing for just 409 yards and three touchdowns during a 3-13 year. Ward signed a veteran-minimum deal with the Texans on Sept. 4.

"I feel like I went straight from New York to Houston," Ward told *The Star-Ledger* on Wednesday.

Ward indirectly ripped the Bucs by calling the Texans "a team that actually wants to block for their running backs, actually wants to win and doesn't set their goals to a (lower) standard."

Bucs coach Raheem Morris didn't bite Thursday when asked about Ward's comments.

"We're not going to comment about guys that are no longer here," Morris said. "Have nothing to do with what we're trying to do. ... Have nothing to do with us dealing with adversity. Nothing to do with us being resilient, growing so we don't get into that stuff, and I just wish Derrick Ward the best."

Ward, who will face the Giants on Sunday, posted his best game of the season in Week 4, an 80-yard performance in the Texans' 31-24 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

Brandon Jacobs, Ward's former Giants backfield mate, is rooting for a comeback.

"It was tough to see him that way because he's a great back and he's been through a lot of trials and tribulations lately," Jacobs told The Star-Ledger. "He's going to come through it. He just has to hang in there and show people he can still play football."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos safety Justin Simmons says Russell Wilson is 'hardest worker' he's seen, credits QB for making him better

Broncos safety Justin Simmons praised quarterback Russell Wilson in an interview with SiriusXM Radio. "I know he's one of the hardest workers, if not the hardest worker I've ever been around and that I've seen," Simmons said.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he can reach 2,000 receiving-yard mark, win another Super Bowl with Miami

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill believes he can break Calvin Johnson's receiving record and win another Super Bowl.

news

History ahead in Detroit if Lions live up to hype

Should this season's Detroit Lions live up to the hype, they will likewise find historical success along the way, as outlined by NFL Research.

news

RB AJ Dillon says Packers 'trust' QB Jordan Love: 'Everybody would run through a wall for him'

Speaking this week on SiriusXM Radio, Green Bay Packers RB AJ Dillon said that the three years QB Jordan Love spent with the team before finally taking over as starter gave him the opportunity to earn their "trust": "Everybody would run through a wall for him."

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More