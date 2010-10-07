Ward wants Bucs stop in rearview mirror, preps to play Giants

Derrick Ward, a contributor to the Houston Texans' NFL-leading rushing attack, is working to erase the memories of last season's troubled stopover with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Ward, who signed with the Bucs in 2009 after five seasons with the New York Giants, was cut by Tampa Bay in August after rushing for just 409 yards and three touchdowns during a 3-13 year. Ward signed a veteran-minimum deal with the Texans on Sept. 4.
Ward indirectly ripped the Bucs by calling the Texans "a team that actually wants to block for their running backs, actually wants to win and doesn't set their goals to a (lower) standard."
"We're not going to comment about guys that are no longer here," Morris said. "Have nothing to do with what we're trying to do. ... Have nothing to do with us dealing with adversity. Nothing to do with us being resilient, growing so we don't get into that stuff, and I just wish Derrick Ward the best."
Ward, who will face the Giants on Sunday, posted his best game of the season in Week 4, an 80-yard performance in the Texans' 31-24 victory over the Oakland Raiders.
"It was tough to see him that way because he's a great back and he's been through a lot of trials and tribulations lately," Jacobs told The Star-Ledger. "He's going to come through it. He just has to hang in there and show people he can still play football."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.