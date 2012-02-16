Ward, Newman and Cooley highlight 'Cap Casualty Season'

As for pass-catchers, the Ravens are very unlikely to pick up Lee Evans' $1 million roster bonus. He gave them nothing after the trade with Buffalo and he couldn't finish a catch in the AFC Championship Game that would have sent Baltimore to the Super Bowl. Green Bay faces a $2.2 million roster bonus for Donald Driver, but the Packers are loaded with young weapons at wideout. Meanwhile, the Steelers are going to have to start paying their young wide receivers, which is why league sources say the Steelers won't bring back Hines Ward and his $4 million salary. Pittsburgh, like Oakland, is still trying to get under the cap. And at tight end, as much as Redskins offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan loves tight end Chris Cooley, he is oft-injured and his $3.8 million base may be too steep, especially if Fred Davis is brought back.