Ward hopes to be activated off Steelers' PUP list this weekend

Published: Aug 03, 2011 at 04:09 AM

If Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward has his way, he will be off the physically unable to perform list this weekend, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Wednesday.

Ward had surgery on June 1 to repair ligament damage on a thumb he injured last season. He said he resumed catching passes in July and had some soreness to overcome.

"My thumb is fine," Ward said. "It's precautionary. Mike Tomlin has always been known for keeping me out of crucial situations because he depends heavily on me during the regular season. It's Week 1."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Giovani Bernard back with Buccaneers on one-year contract

Another player is re-upping for a season with Tom Brady. Running back Giovani Bernard agreed to a one-year contract with the Buccaneers, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.
news

NFL-USO tour to take place in Alaska

Denver Broncos fullback/tight end Andrew Beck, Cleveland Browns running back Demetric Felton Jr., and Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, will embark on a weeklong, National Football League (NFL) – United Service Organizations (USO) tour to Alaska to visit U.S. troops and their families at military bases, the NFL announced today.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, April 1

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders are adding another arm to back up Derek Carr. Las Vegas agreed to terms with backup quarterback ﻿Nick Mullens. See what else transpired Friday around the NFL.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW