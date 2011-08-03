Ward hopes to be activated off Steelers' PUP list this weekend

If Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Hines Ward has his way, he will be off the physically unable to perform list this weekend, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported Wednesday.
Ward had surgery on June 1 to repair ligament damage on a thumb he injured last season. He said he resumed catching passes in July and had some soreness to overcome.
"My thumb is fine," Ward said. "It's precautionary. Mike Tomlin has always been known for keeping me out of crucial situations because he depends heavily on me during the regular season. It's Week 1."