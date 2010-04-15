War rooms may be under lock and key, but here's a peek inside

This is also a good time for team staffs to run through a few mock drafts. This may give a team insight on other teams' draft intentions. A lot of things are said among coaches, scouts and personnel people out on the road during the Senior Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine or pro days. Can a picture of what a team may do in the draft already be painted? Could that team get caught expecting a certain player to fall to them, only to come up short? When I was working with the New York Jets, we thought we knew exactly where we had to go in the 1991 NFL Draft to be in position to pick Brett Favre. We came up one spot short as the Atlanta Falcons got Favre with the No. 33 overall pick. We then took Browning Nagle with the No. 34 overall selection, and the rest was NFL history.