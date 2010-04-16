War Room Debates: Comparison shopping in Round 2

When studying Tate's game, it is all about speed and quickness. The former Notre Dame star is an explosive playmaker with sneaky burst and acceleration. Tate excels at running after the catch, and the former high school running back has a knack for creating big plays with the ball in his hands. In addition, he is an outstanding pass catcher who attacks the ball. Though he lacks ideal size (5-foot-10, 199 pounds) for the position, he routinely comes down with jump balls against bigger defenders, and his aggressiveness to the ball reveals his fierce competitiveness. While some would downgrade Tate's skills as a route runner, he has a knack for getting away from coverage, and his skills will only improve with more reps as a pro. Given his unique ability to put the ball in the paint (30 career touchdowns, including 18 total scores in 2009), he is the kind of explosive weapon that creative play callers love to incorporate into the game plan.