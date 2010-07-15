Want to roll the dice on T.O.? This contract proposal could work

Of course these are non-cumulative incentives, which means he doesn't earn $250,000 for 60 receptions and get another $150,000 because he had to pass 50 catches to get there. He earns the highest level he achieves. If he's a bust, he's cut in August. If he has lost it and turns into a role player, he earns $1.5 million and probably most of the incentives in phase one and goes home with $2 million. If he plays like he did over the past two seasons, he goes home with about $3 million. If he's the guy he thinks he is, he takes home $4 million. If he hits all incentives in phase three, and there's football in 2011, the $5 million on the table is a good deal for all concerned, but the incentive package would be gone.