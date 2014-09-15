Walter Thurmond tears pectoral, out for Giants' season

As if the New York Giants' Sunday implosion wasn't depressing enough, they are now dealing with the loss of a valuable member of their secondary.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports cornerback Walter Thurmond is set to undergo surgery for a torn pectoral and will miss the remainder of the season.
A free-agent acquisition in March, Thurmond was one of the NFL's premier nickelbacks as part of the Seahawks' historically great 2013 pass defense.
The Giants will welcome Jayron Hosley back from suspension if the league's new drug policy goes through this week, but it's still a steep downgrade from Thurmond. Depth is a concern in an era in which most offenses utilize three- and four-wide receiver sets.
On a one-year, $3.5 million contract, the talented but oft-injured Thurmond will have to accept an incentive-laden deal next offseason.
