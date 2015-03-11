Walter Thurmond, Philadelphia Eagles strike deal

The Eagles announced Wednesday morning they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the cornerback.
During training camp, one of Thurmond's best, by his own admission, he tortured star wideout Victor Cruz and helped the defense stymie the growth of a new offense under Ben McAdoo.
While the experiment didn't last long, Thurmond still established himself as one of the stronger slot options available on the open market.
Aiding his transition will be the fact that Kelly plays plenty of Cover 3 and man, the same type of style Thurmond was used to in Seattle. Thurmond will also have the comfort of playing alongside former teammate Byron Maxwell, the crown jewel of Kelly's free agent class.
Outside of attempting to answer his questions at quarterback, the secondary was undoubtedly Kelly's biggest project heading into the offseason. After cleaning house, he's rebuilding with Seahawks and Ducks alike.
