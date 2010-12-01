Walter Jones' retired No. 71 to be unveiled by Seahawks

Published: Dec 01, 2010 at 12:15 PM

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks will unveil the retired No. 71 of former left tackle Walter Jones during Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers.

Jones retired in April after 13 seasons with the team. The Seahawks announced on the day of Jones' retirement that his number would be retired, too.

The unveiling will take place during the two-minute warning of the first half Sunday and comes against the franchise that Jones and the Seahawks beat to reach their only Super Bowl in 2005.

Jones was selected for nine Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro selection four times. According to coaches and team statistics, Jones was called for holding just nine times in 5,703 pass attempts in his career and allowed only 23 sacks.

The Seahawks took Jones out of Florida State with the sixth overall pick in the 1997 draft.

