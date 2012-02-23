Wallace could move; Welker likely to remain in New England

Randy Moss, free agent: Moss, 35, is clearly past his prime and no longer the playmaker he was during his salad days in Minnesota and New England. But with the news that he wants to return to the gridiron, Moss could be back on the fantasy radar in 2012. While I could see the Bears kicking the tires, this looks like a nice fit for the Jets. The Plaxico Burress experiment is over, so the Men in Green will be looking for help at the wide receiver position. Even if this does happen, I still won't draft Moss outside of the late rounds.