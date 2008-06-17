Walker found unconscious, hospitalized after apparent robbery

Raiders wide receiver Javon Walker is listed in fair condition at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas after what police are calling an attempted robbery early Monday morning.
Las Vegas police responded to the corner of Winnick Avenue and Koval Lane at 7:19 a.m. PT Monday and found an unconscious male who appeared to be the victim of a robbery, according to the official police report. The victim was transported to the hospital with "significant" injuries and later identified as Walker, according to the report.
A Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center spokesperson could not confirm what time Walker had been admitted.
A Raiders spokesperson said the team was "in the process of gathering information" and had no further comment.
Walker is entering his first season with the Raiders after signing a six-year, $55 million contract that includes $16 million in guaranteed money. The six-year veteran was released by the Broncos in March after two seasons in Denver. He was limited to eight games, with five starts, last season by a right knee injury and finished with 26 receptions for 287 yards.
Walker was a first-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2001 and had a breakout season in 2004 with 89 catches for 1,382 yards and 12 touchdowns. He tore a ligament in his right knee during the 2005 season and was limited to only one game.
He was traded to the Broncos in 2006 and bounced back with 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Associated Press contributed to this report