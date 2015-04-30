 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Walk-up songs for every prospect at 2015 NFL Draft

Published: Apr 30, 2015 at 12:41 PM

The 2015 NFL Draft has arrived. The average football fan tunes in tonight to find out where the college game's brightest stars will play next. I have more of a niche curiosity, specifically: What songs have the first-rounders selected to accompany them for their obligatory Rog bear hug?

Leaning hard on my connections beneath the Shield, I've procured each song selection for 26 prospects sitting in the green room at the Auditorium Theater in Chicago. Just like last year, the playlist is hip-hop heavy. In fact, there isn't a single rock act to be found, unless you count the Zac Brown Band. Do you? C'mon.

I'm a 35-year-old dad to a toddler, which means my connection with popular music is on life support. I am almost completely disconnected from the rap game, so I've decided to call in NFL Network assignment editor and resident young person Alexandra Fragola for some help.

When I asked Fragz about her hip hop bonafides -- this was a coveted assignment in the newsroom -- Fragz replied, "I met Young Jeezy twice." This was good enough for me.

Let's go on with the list. Fragz' take is in italics below. Here's a Spotify playlist with many, but not all, of the songs. Blame Taylor Swift.

Vic Beasley

"Play It Again" -- Luke Bryan

Vic keeps it country.

Landon Collins

"Best Thing Yet" -- Lil Wayne

This is from before Wayne experimented with electric guitar. So basically when he was actually good at rapping. So basically a really long time ago.

Bud Dupree

"Right Now" -- J Hugh feat. Flo Master

Cameron Erving

"Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)" -- Rich Homie Quan

Hands down winner. Song of the summer. You heard it first here.

Dante Fowler, Jr.

"Finally Rich" -- Chief Keef

Dante -- pleaaase, do not take any career advice from Chief Keef.

Melvin Gordon

"Everythang" -- Young Jeezy

TWO guys chose this last year. The correct Jeezy choice here is "Put On".

Randy Gregory & Todd Gurley

"Check" -- Young Thug

The obvious Young Thug song is "Lifestyle," but that's played out. I appreciate using a fresh cut, though.

D.J. Humphries

"Lick" -- Dat Boi P

Kevin Johnson

"March Madness" -- Future

Byron Jones

"Classic Man" -- Jidenna

This song is all about confidence -- his suit game better rival Victor Cruz's.

Benardrick McKinney

"Like A Man" -- Lil Boosie

Boosie's first appearance at draft night since getting out of jail. Congrats. #freeboosie

Cedric Ogbuehi

"Blessings" -- Big Sean

*I hope his career works out better than Big Sean's love life. *

DeVante Parker

"Sorry Not Sorry" -- Bryson Tiller

This is the song you play when your entourage asks you for money.

Andrus Peat

"Walk Thru" -- Rich Homie Quan

RHQ makes his second appearance. Rich Gang > everything

Dan here for a second. Let me just make it clear that I have no idea what Alex is talking about. Like, at all. She could be screwing with me and making up all this insight and I would have no idea.

Breshad Perriman

"Be Great" -- Ice Billion Berg

Shane Ray

No pick for Shane. Here's a video of babies playing with dogs.

Brandon Scherff

"Homegrown" -- Zac Brown Band

Danny Shelton

"Come Back To Me" -- Drew Deezy

Devin Smith

"330" -- Stalley

Ohio State guy picks Ohio rapper. Super weird.

Donovan Smith

"Tears Of Joy" -- Rick Ross

Jaelen Strong

"Monster" -- Meek Mill

This is probably just a ploy to meet Meek Mill and get in good with his new fiancé (Nicki Minaj). I totally see through it.

Laken Tomlinson

"Thank You Mama" -- Sizzla

Obligatory Mom shoutout. Can't go wrong there.

Trae Waynes

"(Mess) Up Some Commas" -- Future

Great song, but if I'm a GM -- HUGE red flag here. This song is literally about spending ridiculous amounts of money for no reason.

Leonard Williams

"We Ball" -- Dom Kennedy

Surprised Leonard didn't go Kendrick here (Cali love), but Dom deserves some shine too.

Kevin White

"Ball Drop" -- Fabolous

Dan here. Kind of funny that a wide receiver prospect would choose a song with this title. I'll see myself out.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots release J.C. Jackson, ending cornerback's second stint with team

The New England Patriots have released veteran cornerback J.C. Jackson after trading for him during the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday.
news

Commanders release TE Logan Thomas, LT Charles Leno Jr.

The Washington Commanders have released tight end Logan Thomas and starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr., the team announced Friday.
news

Nate Wiggins runs 4.28 40-yard dash at NFL Scouting Combine, leaves workout with injury

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins left his NFL Scouting Combine workout with an injury after blazing a 4.28 40-yard dash, the best mark of this year's event so far.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles release safety Kevin Byard after less than one season with team

Kevin Byard's stint in Philadelphia lasted just 10 games, as the Eagles are releasing the safety, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The team later announced the news on Friday.
news

Top QB prospect Caleb Williams says he will undergo medical exams during team visits

 University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams told reporters on Friday that he intends to undergo medical exams only for the teams he visits in the lead up to the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Alabama CB Kool-Aid McKinstry has Jones fracture in right foot, won't work out at combine

Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, a potential first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, is dealing with a foot injury.
news

Cowboys seeking 'bigger bodies' to bolster Mike Zimmer's defense 

The Dallas Cowboys scouting department is spending the week at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis preparing to overhaul a defense behind new coordinator Mike Zimmer.
news

Patriots coach Jerod Mayo backpedals on 'burn some cash' comments: 'You don't have to spend all of it in one year'

New England Patriots coach Jerod Mayo made headlines shortly after being hired when he boasted the club was ready to "burn some cash" in free agency but walked back those comments.
news

Vikings inform RB Alexander Mattison he is being released

After one season leading the Vikings' rushing attack, Alexander Mattison will be moving on from Minnesota. The Vikings have informed Mattison that they are releasing him, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.
news

Steelers GM Omar Khan: 'I have full faith' in QB Kenny Pickett, but still open to 'competition in the room'

Speaking at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Steelers general manager Omar Khan spoke on the state of the quarterback room in Pittsburgh, expressing that he has "full faith" in Kenny Pickett, but also is interested in bringing in competition, hopefully in the form of Mason Rudolph, who was with the team in 2023.
news

NFL tested optical tracking devices for line-to-gain rulings during 2023 season

The league tested optical tracking in two stadiums this past season -- and during Super Bowl LVIII at Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium -- for line-to-gain rulings, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday, citing league officials.