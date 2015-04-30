Walk-up songs for every prospect at 2015 NFL Draft

The 2015 NFL Draft has arrived. The average football fan tunes in tonight to find out where the college game's brightest stars will play next. I have more of a niche curiosity, specifically: What songs have the first-rounders selected to accompany them for their obligatory Rog bear hug?
Leaning hard on my connections beneath the Shield, I've procured each song selection for 26 prospects sitting in the green room at the Auditorium Theater in Chicago. Just like last year, the playlist is hip-hop heavy. In fact, there isn't a single rock act to be found, unless you count the Zac Brown Band. Do you? C'mon.
I'm a 35-year-old dad to a toddler, which means my connection with popular music is on life support. I am almost completely disconnected from the rap game, so I've decided to call in NFL Network assignment editor and resident young person Alexandra Fragola for some help.
When I asked Fragz about her hip hop bonafides -- this was a coveted assignment in the newsroom -- Fragz replied, "I met Young Jeezy twice." This was good enough for me.
Let's go on with the list. Fragz' take is in italics below. Here's a Spotify playlist with many, but not all, of the songs. Blame Taylor Swift.
Vic Beasley
"Play It Again" -- Luke Bryan
Vic keeps it country.
Landon Collins
"Best Thing Yet" -- Lil Wayne
This is from before Wayne experimented with electric guitar. So basically when he was actually good at rapping. So basically a really long time ago.
Bud Dupree
"Right Now" -- J Hugh feat. Flo Master
Cameron Erving
"Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)" -- Rich Homie Quan
Hands down winner. Song of the summer. You heard it first here.
Dante Fowler, Jr.
"Finally Rich" -- Chief Keef
Dante -- pleaaase, do not take any career advice from Chief Keef.
Melvin Gordon
"Everythang" -- Young Jeezy
Randy Gregory & Todd Gurley
"Check" -- Young Thug
The obvious Young Thug song is "Lifestyle," but that's played out. I appreciate using a fresh cut, though.
D.J. Humphries
"Lick" -- Dat Boi P
Kevin Johnson
"March Madness" -- Future
Byron Jones
"Classic Man" -- Jidenna
Benardrick McKinney
"Like A Man" -- Lil Boosie
Boosie's first appearance at draft night since getting out of jail. Congrats. #freeboosie
Cedric Ogbuehi
"Blessings" -- Big Sean
*I hope his career works out better than Big Sean's love life. *
DeVante Parker
"Sorry Not Sorry" -- Bryson Tiller
This is the song you play when your entourage asks you for money.
Andrus Peat
"Walk Thru" -- Rich Homie Quan
RHQ makes his second appearance. Rich Gang > everything
Dan here for a second. Let me just make it clear that I have no idea what Alex is talking about. Like, at all. She could be screwing with me and making up all this insight and I would have no idea.
Breshad Perriman
"Be Great" -- Ice Billion Berg
Shane Ray
No pick for Shane. Here's a video of babies playing with dogs.
Brandon Scherff
"Homegrown" -- Zac Brown Band
Danny Shelton
"Come Back To Me" -- Drew Deezy
Devin Smith
"330" -- Stalley
Ohio State guy picks Ohio rapper. Super weird.
Donovan Smith
"Tears Of Joy" -- Rick Ross
Jaelen Strong
"Monster" -- Meek Mill
This is probably just a ploy to meet Meek Mill and get in good with his new fiancé (Nicki Minaj). I totally see through it.
Laken Tomlinson
"Thank You Mama" -- Sizzla
Obligatory Mom shoutout. Can't go wrong there.
Trae Waynes
"(Mess) Up Some Commas" -- Future
Great song, but if I'm a GM -- HUGE red flag here. This song is literally about spending ridiculous amounts of money for no reason.
Leonard Williams
"We Ball" -- Dom Kennedy
Surprised Leonard didn't go Kendrick here (Cali love), but Dom deserves some shine too.
Kevin White
"Ball Drop" -- Fabolous
Dan here. Kind of funny that a wide receiver prospect would choose a song with this title. I'll see myself out.